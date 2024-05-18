Lango chiefdom to design ‘unique’ custom attire for clan leaders

Lango Paramount Chief-elect, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, has announced that his administration is in the process of designing a “unique” custom attire for all clan leaders.

The traditional attires will be worn by clan leaders during all public events.

While addressing wives of clan leaders during a one day training at Lango Cultural Centre in Lira City on May 17, the Paramount Chief said;

“The attires should include designs for clan heads, women leaders, and the wives of clan heads and should be worn at all public functions.”

Dr Odongo Okune said a committee will be instituted to come up with the best design of the custom wears that Lango will identify themselves with.

Meanwhile, he did not divulge details of the coronation attire as the chiefdom prepares for the event scheduled for November 2.

Mrs Margaret Odongo, the wife of the Paramount Chief asked women to support their husbands – the Owitong – in their leadership endeavours.

She also urged the women to embrace poverty alleviation programs, meet basic family needs to mitigate domestic violence.

“We should embrace different poverty alleviation programs set up by the government to enhance our household incomes and get us out of poverty,” Mrs Odongo said.

Ms Joy Atim Ongo, former Lira District Woman Member of Parliament and a facilitator at the training called on the women to maintain good hygiene in their homes.

“You need to instill good morals among girls and promote decency and fight teenage pregnancies,” she said.