Mr Vincent Kayanja De’Paul, the Mayor Entebbe Municipal Council, also pledged his support and promised to sensitize Entebbe residents about the presidential initiative.

By JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

Opposition and NRM leaders in Wakiso District have joined hands to promote President Museveni’s initiatives in the area.

While launching the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation in different constituencies and municipalities in Wakiso District on Friday, minister of microfinance Haruna Kasolo called upon all leaders to sensitize residents on how well they should use the Shs4 billion from Mr Museveni to eradicate poverty from their homes.

“President Museveni promised to help all families in Uganda including residents of Wakiso and that’s why he has sent me to sensitize you before I put this money on your groups’ accounts to boost your savings and increase your business capital,” he said.

The presidential Initiative codenamed ‘Emyooga’ is aimed at teaching Ugandans a saving culture and help them move from poverty to middle class income earners.

“We have asked residents to create 18 groups (SACCOs) from each constituency and municipality with the help of their top leaders and after getting recommendations from the RDCs, I will immediately send to each group Shs30 million. Use that money very well, its free money given by the president, but avoid misusing it,” Mr Kasolo added.

The Wakiso District deputy chairperson, Ms Betty Naluyima, welcomed the initiative and asked the minister to always focus on women SACCOs saying they are the most less privileged compared to men.

RDC Wakiso District signs on President Museveni's portrait as one way of launching his initiative in the district

“I am from Democratic Party but if it comes to development and fighting poverty from our people, I will always work with the central government to deliver services to people because they need us and I thank the president for the initiative,” said Naluyima.

The Mayor Kiira municipality, Mr Julius Mutebi Nsubuga also appreciated the initiative and asked the president to consider giving Kiira municipality more vocational schools.

“As Kiira municipality we’re happy about the new development but we have many school dropouts and that’s the reason we’re asking president Museveni to give us more vocational schools in our area to help these people acquire some skills. I call upon opposition leaders to work with the central government if it’s really about fighting poverty,” he said.

“I pledge all my support to the presidential initiative and I request my colleagues to serve all people equally regardless of their political affiliations because we need to transform our people,” he said.