Over 100,000 patients have recovered from coronavirus

Although Italy comes after China in terms of confirmed cases, it ranks third, behind Iran, in terms of number of recoveries. It also maintains the highest number of deaths from the virus, almost double the number of people that died in China’s Hubei province according to World Economic Forum.

According to Mail Online, in China, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed and 72,819 have recovered - more than 90 percent.

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

At least 112,037 coronavirus patients have recovered globally, according to worldometer statistics.

There has been panic in the public over the increasing number of coronavirus patients and the death rate, but there is some hope not everyone that is infested with the disease has to die.

World Economic Forum, reports that provisional research from Germany has suggested that COVID-19 infectiousness in contrast to the 2003 SARS outbreak peaks early and recovering patients with mild symptoms become low-risk around 10 days after they first fall ill.

They further report that following four medical professionals treated at a Wuhan hospital, traces of the virus could persist in the body for up to two weeks after symptoms had vanished as the patients were no longer coughing or sneezing, the potential means of transmission were albeit much reduced.

World Economic Forum reported that Catching a coronavirus generally means that person is immune, at least for a time, to repeat infection. But doubts arose regarding COVID-19 in late February when a woman in her late 40s who had been discharged from hospital in Osaka, Japan tested positive a second time.

However, it is too early to jump to conclusions. These cases have not been fully confirmed, with many possible explanations, including faulty, over-sensitive or over-diligent testing; or that the virus had become dormant for a time and then re-emerged.

Advertisement

Mail Online reports that since the outbreak began in December 2019, more than one-quarter of the 372,000 sickened people have recovered, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

According to Mail Online, in China, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed and 72,819 have recovered - more than 90 percent.

Although Italy comes after China in terms of confirmed cases, it ranks third, behind Iran, in terms of number of recoveries. It also maintains the highest number of deaths from the virus, almost double the number of people that died in China’s Hubei province according to World Economic Forum.