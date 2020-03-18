Parliament moves on elusive Departed Asian Property witnesses

By URN

Parliament has moved to block key witnesses in the dubious acquisition and repossession of departed Asians properties from leaving the country.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga directed Mr Ibrahim Kasozi, the chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to write to the head of Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Brig Gowa Kasita, over the matter.

She directed the committee to avail the Directorate of Immigration a list of all witnesses who have ignored attending committee hearings and now plan to travel abroad to avoid answering queries.

Ms Kadaga wondered how a single person can own over 900 properties and avoid explaining how they acquired them.

She warned that Parliament may consider engaging the government to set up a special account on which, rental income from the questionable properties can be deposited.

She tasked the committee to conclude its investigations and report back to the House for appropriate measures.

The 10-man COSASE committee has since July 2019 been investigating a number of individuals including Asians, Ugandans, government officials and companies over the dubious acquisition and repossession of the properties in the 70 after former Idi Amin Dada expelled Asians from Uganda in 1972.

The investigation stemmed from several petitions to the Speaker by the former owners of the property who claimed to have been denied chance to repossess them.

One of the questionable property owners is Mr Muhammad Allibhai. The committee seeks to interrogate him on how he got powers of attorney to repossess and manage the 691 assets.