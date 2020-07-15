Parliament orders govt to present lockdown report

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, yesterday directed the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, to present an evaluation report about the effect of the lockdown on the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want the government to be very serious about this issue of Covid-19. Can’t we manage to live with it?. The government should bring an evaluation report so that we see whether the lockdown should be lifted or not,” Ms Kadaga said.

The country has been under lockdown for four months, despite some restrictions being lifted.

The Speaker also directed Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister for Health and her Kampala Affairs counterpart, Ms Betty Amongi, to appear before the House to explain how they attended political rallies in total disregard of the Covid-19 prevention regulations.

“The Minister for Health is required to come here and explain to us and the country why she went in public without a facemask. The Minister of State for Kampala is also directed to come and explain,” Ms Kadaga said.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu raised the matter before the House, accusing Dr Aceng of flouting the Covid-19 regulations.

Dr Aceng came under the spotlight after a video footage and photographs on social media showed her appearing in public without a facemask or keeping the recommended four-metre social distancing.

Dr Aceng later said she was distributing masks.

Mr Ssewungu said the decision by the Electoral Commission to ban public campaign rallies for 2021 elections and propose digital campaigns was as a result of the Ministry of Health’s advice under Dr Aceng that such gatherings would expose people to Covid-19 infection.

“Minister Aceng should explain why she flouted Covid-19 guidelines and she should apologise to this House. She should also explain to this House whether coronavirus is here or she was simply misleading the President,” Mr Ssewungu said.

Some MPs also cited three other ministers, including Ms Betty Amongi (Kampala), Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire (East African Affairs) and Mr Haruna Kasolo (Minister of State for Microfinance) for disregarding Covid-19 regualtions.

Mr Allan Sssewanyana (Makindye West) said whereas Ms Amongi has been at the centre of fighting Covid-19 in Kampala by rejecting reopening of shopping arcades and operation of passenger transport service by boda boda riders, she was seen addressing a rally at the weekend.

Mr Mwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya County) laid on table an audio recording in which he alleged that Mr Kasolo had during a radio talk show in Kyotera District told his listeners that “Uganda was now Covid-19 free”.

Capt Donozio Kahonda (Ruhinda County) said Maj Gen Otafiire addressed four rallies in Ruhinda with each attended by more than 300 people at the weekend.

Mr Atkins Katusabe (Bukonzo West) demanded that Parliament takes action on Dr Aceng by asking her to resign, saying she has failed to set a good example in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaker Kadaga insisted that all the four ministers will have to explain individually why they flouted the Covid-19 regulations and directed the government to give periodic briefing about the status of the fight against the pandemic.

None of the ministers was present but the Government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said: “There is no such a decision in Cabinet to lift the lockdown.”