Canes, tears in Kampala over coronavirus Thursday March 26 2020 A Local Defence Unit (LDU) recruit whips a man downtown Kampala as they enforced President Museveni's directives in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA By ALEX ESAGALA, RACHEL MABALA, ABUBAKER LUBOWA, GABRIEL BUULE Tears of a woman (Photo combo): Women react after they were beaten up by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel downtown Kampala as they enforced President Museveni's directives in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus. PHOTOs BY ALEX ESAGALA A Local Defence Unit (LDU) recruit whips a fruit vender downtown Kampala on March 26, 2020 as they enforced President Museveni's directive against the use of public transport and suspension of market for non-food markets. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA A road block mounted at Soya. PHOTO BY GABRIEL BUULE Motorists gridlocked on Entebbe road on Thursday morning after President Museveni suspended public transport for 14 days, effective March 25, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Only private cars with not more than three occupants were allowed on the road. PHOTO BY TONNY MUSHOROBOZI Tears of a woman (Photo combo): Women react after they were beaten up by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel downtown Kampala as they enforced President Museveni's directives in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus. PHOTOs BY ALEX ESAGALA A woman pleads with Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel to stop whipping her as they enforced President Museveni's directives downtown Kampala in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus on March 26, 2020. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA Police Field Force Unit officers wear facemasks to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus during an operation to enforce President Museveni's directives on March 26, 2020. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA A policeman asks one passenger to move to the back seat of the car he was driving in on Jinja road on March 26, 2020 following President Museveni's directive to have private cars occupied by not more than three passengers in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA Impounded bBda boda motorcycles on a police breakdown at Jinja road round about. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA A boda boda rider resorted to acrobatics in the deserted New Taxi park. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA An empty Old taxi park after it was deserted on March 26, 2020 following President Museveni's suspension of public transport. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA A man reacts as an LDU recruit beats him up during their operation to enforce President Museveni's directive on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus downtown Kampala. PHOTOS BY ALEX ESAGALA