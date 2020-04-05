Police officer arrested over beating of journalist

By Jessica Sabano

Police in Mukono District are holding a police officer on accusations of commanding the beating of a journalist on Thursday night.

Mr Noah Mukosi, who is attached to Buziranjovu Police Post in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District is accused of superintending the assault of Mr David Musisi Karyankolo, a journalist working with Bukedde Television in Mukono.

Mr Kalyankolo was beaten by security forces at his home, leaving him unconscious. He was later admitted to Helona Hospital in Kisoga Town Council in Mukono District.

He was reportedly assaulted by LDUs who were enforcing the 7pm to 6.30am curfew ordered by the President to fight the spread of Covid-19.

According to Ms Hadijah Namutebi, Mr Kalyankolo’s wife, her husband was attacked at the verandah of their house just after 7pm.

Dr Moses Keeya, who treated Kalyankolo, said the patient was in a worrying condition until they halted the bleeding.

Since government declared a lockdown about two weeks ago, this is the fourth journalist to be attacked by security officers in Mukono area. On Wednesday, Mr Henry Nsubuga, a journalist working with the New Vision Group, was forced to delete content from his camera by policemen.

