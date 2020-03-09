Policeman arrested after shooting UPDF soldier

By Robert Muhereza

RUKIGA- The police in Rukiga District are investigating the shooting of a UPDF soldier allegedly by a police officer.

The soldier who was shot in the leg, is attached to the 2nd Division in Mbarara District, while the alleged shooter is a cop at Kamwezi Police Station in Rukiga District.

Mr Elly Maate, the police spokesman in Kigezi region identified the soldier as Sgt David Mperize while the suspected shooter is Constable Alex Twongyeirwe.

Mr Maate said that on Saturday night, while at Akampurira’s Bar at Kabirizi Cell, Kigara Parish Kamwezi Sub- county, the two developed a quarrel over a woman who was in their company.

He said that the policeman has been arrested and is being interrogated over a crime of attempted murder.

He said that a gun with 29 rounds of live ammunition was recovered and exhibited at Rukiga Police Station.

Ms Irene Kyomuhendo, the Kabirizi Cell, local council chairperson said on Monday that the policeman and the UPDF soldier always quarrelled and argued over who had more wealth, every time they drank alcohol.

The soldier is receiving treatment at Rushebeya Clinic.