Poor state of health facilities hinders service delivery

By DAN WANDERA

A team dispatched from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, to assess the state of selected health facilities in Nakaseke District, has raised a red flag over the deteriorating health care service delivery system in the area.

At Semuto Health Centre IV, which has a daily turnout of more than 300 patients, the parliamentary team, led by Nakaseke South MP Paul Lutamaguzi, was shocked to learn that the pit-latrine at the maternity ward had been abandoned after it got filled up and expectant mothers have nowhere to answer nature’s call.

The team also observed the sorry state of mattresses on beds inside the facility.

“I am sorry that I have to take back to Parliament the situation report as it appears on the ground because we need to get a solution to these unending problems,” Mr Lutamaguzi told Daily Monitor on Monday.

At the general ward, the patients complained of dirty mattresses that harbour bedbugs.

“We are at times forced to use the floor that appears safer than the dirty mattresses. We need intervention from our government,” Ms Evelyn Nabasirye, a care giver and resident of Semuto Sub-county, said.

At Kapeeka Health Centre III, the acting officer-in-charge of the facility, Mr Gerald Kayigo, said management had managed to dig up a new pit-latrine, but construction works have stalled due to lack of funds.

“It is also true that we do not have drugs. We are still waiting for a consignment from the district,” Mr Kayigo said.

The facility is overwhelmed by the patient turnout because of its vicinity to the Kapeeka Industrial Park.