By BETTY NDAGIRE

Renowned political commentator and former head of Political Intelligence Desk at Internal Security Organization (ISO), Charles Rwomushana, has been charged with disobedience of lawful orders contrary to section 117 of the Penal Code Act.

According to a charge sheet, a copy of which has been seen by this reporter, the 51-year-old presidential aspirant is said to have been found driving at Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb during curfew time.

“Charles Rwomushana on July 29 at around 1am at Kamwokya in Kampala District disobeyed the presidential order or command duly issued by the President of the republic of Uganda when he was found driving a vehicle during curfew time,” reads part of the charge sheet.

Rwomushana who is being jointly charged with two People Power supporters, James Mubiru and Opondo Gaster, is expected to appear at City Hall Court this afternoon.

Mubiru and Opondo were reportedly arrested on their way from visiting a sick friend in hospital.

On the charge sheet is also one Ali Abdallah, a 37-year-old Ugandan-Arabian businessman and resident of Ntinda, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

Rwomushana was on Tuesday night arrested from NBS offices in Kamwokya after being hosted on a talk show where he features as a regular panelist.

The same show also featured MPs Betty Nambooze, Ibrahim Ssemujju, James Kakooza and Fred Nyanzi, a brother to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Unlike Rwomushana, the MPs are reported to have spent a night at the TV station after getting information that police had deployed around the NBS building.