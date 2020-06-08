RDC on the spot over illegal logging

By SCOVIN ICETA & FELIX WAROM OKELLO

A section of leaders in Moyo District have accused the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Bob William Labeja, of abetting illegal logging in the area.

Moyo District chairperson Williams Anyama and Friends of Zoka, an environmental conservation agency, for instance, claim that Mr Labeja connives with illegal loggers and allows them to move.

Mr Anyama told Daily Monitor last week that he was recently ordered by the RDC to hand over his official, ostensibly to block the former’s efforts against illegal loggers at the Uganda-South Sudan border.

“The team discovered 174 pieces of logs of Azelia Africana at three different points. And on our way back, we were later detained briefly at gun point at a blockade mounted by the military and LDUs,” Mr Anyama added.

Mr Anyama noted that with his team, they arrested two loggers who were forcibly released by the security forces at Padiga roadblock.

“They stopped us under gun point and wanted to arrest us but we resisted. Imagine security personnel supporting lawbreakers, now you can figure under whose command they are working!” he said.

Last week, trucks loaded with Afzelia Africana were cleared by the RDC and in the process, a Daily Monitor reporter was assaulted by one of the loggers as he took pictures.

Mr William Amanzuru, the team leader Friends of Zoka, said: “There is high level of impunity being exhibited by top security leadership of Moyo District against those standing to defend the defenceless environment.”

The RDC, Mr Labeja, confirmed that on May 11, he cleared the movement of a consignment of logs on a truck, which was later intercepted and impounded by Metu Sub-county leaders. However, he said the trucks he cleared are trading legally.

“There is no illegal business I’m involved in as cited by the district chairman and the accomplices. These were companies that are cleared by South Sudan government. And my role is to see smooth running of business between the two countries,” Mr Labeja said.

However, this newspaper has seen a letter from Mr Santino Tali Daniel, the commissioner for Kangapo County in South Sudan, requesting the Ugandan authorities to arrest illegal loggers who had crossed to Moyo District.

Mr Tali, in his April 30 letter, said a company in Moyo was responsible for illegal plunder of trees in South Sudan.

He requested that the illicit logs be impounded, owners apprehended and be extradited to South Sudan for prosecution.

The NFA Sector Manager for Moyo and Adjumani, Mr Bayron Oguzu, said the logs were cut in South Sudan and imported into Uganda.

The District Police Commander, Mr Joab Wabwire, said: “We are still carrying out investigations into the matter of illegal logging. This matter is not simple since some of the logs are being transported from South Sudan and involved high profile people.”

Background

Directive. In February 2018, government, in a circular signed by the State minister for Environment, Ms Mary Goretti Kitu ttu, banned any cutting, transportation and sale of Afzelia and shea nut tree logs and their products. However, the illegal practice has continued.