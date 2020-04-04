Relief food distribution starts in Kampala, Wakiso districts

By Monitor Reporter

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, who heads Uganda’s Coronavirus Response Team on Saturday launched the country’s relief food distribution campaign.

The test run that mainly targets vulnerable groups like the elderly and sick that have been affected by a nation-wide lockdown starts in Bwise, according to Dr Rugunda.

He said orphanages, hospitals and barracks will be given priority. Beneficiaries will be given sugar, milk, maize flour and beans.

He said much as areas in Kampala and Wakiso districts have been given priority, other districts are likely to be considered if resources are available.

“To ensure social distancing, the food relief will be house to house, door to door. There will be no lining and if we detect any form of crowding, the distribution will be suspended,” he said.

He said members of security forces are in charge of the relief distribution.

“We want absolute transparency, absolute accountability. Anybody who will go against this will be provoking the wrath of the law to take its course,” he said.