COVID-19: Only 45 of 1785 samples tested are positive – Museveni

By Monitor Reporter

President Yoweri Museveni on Friday evening while addressing the nation for the third time in a week, said only 45 people have tested positive of the deadly COVID-19 out of the total 1785 tested suspected cases.

Mr Museveni said that this doesn’t include about 400 samples tested on Friday whose results are yet to be released.

Uganda on Thursday evening confirmed that one person had tested positive of coronavirus after a total number of 302 samples were tested. That brought the number to 45 after previously confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The case is a 22-year-old female resident of Nkokonjeru, in Wakiso District and wife to previously confirmed case who arrived from Dubai, UAE on March 20, 2020.

"She did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19," said Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services on Thursday.

"Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related death," Dr Mwebesa said.

Advertisement

Mr Museveni bragged that his Ugandan countrymen and women would comply with the government guidelines and measures and that by continuing to do this, the fight against the deadly COVID-19 will be successful.

"I knew Ugandans would do everything to win this fight. I know we can do anything. I am happy to see the women sleeping in the markets. We are not talking about convenience, we are talking about survival. We can defeat this disease," he said.

Mr Museveni expressed concern about reports that some security officers would enter people’s premises to enforce the curfew.

"If anyone disturbs you saying they want you to enter your house, don't allow them. Those are just pigs. They do not understand things of value. We are going to deal with them very harshly," he said.

“I have heard of crime preventers, they are under our force but should not involve themselves in this exercise unless they are called upon, that okwetumikiriza (doing what you are not called for) must stop, I don't like it.”

The President however advised Ugandans to stay home during curfew period.

"During this curfew, stay home. Don't visit your neighbour, even if their house is near. Don't go to the roads or the bar. Even during the day, stay in the garden, or the farm. Don't go to the trading centre. I have learnt that too many people are walking in town. I do not want to fight them if they are walking on foot. But it is better to stay at home. If you are not doing something that is unavoidable, stay at home," he said.

Mr Museveni emphasised that people should continue washing hands as well as sanitizing if possible.