Residents raise concern over Kasirye-Ggwanga conduct

By JESSICA NABUKENYA & MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Presidential adviser on security, Maj Gen Kasirye-Ggwanga, is in the spotlight after some residents in Mityana Municipality expressed concern over his conduct in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The residents claim the retired General and his bodyguards beat up shopkeepers found in their shops before ordering their closure, claiming to be enforcing the presidential directive on the coronavirus spread. Other market vendors selling food items have not been spared either.

The traders say they operate shops that sell foodstuff, which were allowed to operate in the issued guidelines.

On March 25, President Museveni banned trading of non-food items in markets and only allowed the sale of foodstuffs such as matooke, sweet potatoes, rice, beans, cassava, fruits, among others.

Mr Andrew Kasumba, a trader dealing in agricultural produce on Market Street in Mityana Town, told this newspaper yesterday that he was badly beaten up by Gen Ggwanga’s escorts after finding his shop open last Sunday.

“Many of us were unfairly harassed by Maj Gen Kasirye’s aides. They beat us up like cows, instead of talking to us,” he said.

Mr George Kabango, a supermarket owner in Mityana Town, said he was given 15 strokes of the cane after finding his supermarket open.

“I doubt whether some security personnel understood the presidential directives on the operation of markets and public transport. They are just beating up people. This has caused panic in the community,” he said.

Mr Fred Wotanava, the Mityana Central Division chairperson, asked security agencies to coordinate with local leaders as they implement the presidential directives.

“We are confused and worried about the current situation. The Resident District Commissioner, the police, and Gen Ggwanga are all doing whatever they want to the locals in the name of implementing the presidential directive. Let them coordinate with us and enforce the directives well instead of mistreating people,” he added.

The Wamala Regional police commander, Mr Bob Kagalula, however, dismissed the traders’ claims, saying none of them was beaten by soldiers.

“That issue has been blown out of proportion, we have not received any complaint from anyone saying he was beaten up by Maj Gen Ggwanga,” he said.

Gen Ggwanga, however, insists that traders should leave Mityana Town to avoid the spread of the virus.

“The town must close so that the virus is not spread further,” he said.

Background

Troublesome General. This is not the first time residents have come out to complain about the mistreatment at the hands of Gen Ggwanga.

In August last year, Gen Ggwanga went on a shooting spree at trucks he found carrying eucalyptus tree logs in Mityana and Gomba districts, saying they were destroying the forest cover in the area.

In January last year, police said they had registered nine cases against Gen Ggwanga, but none has ever been investigated to conclusion.

On January 29, Gen Ggwanga allegedly shot and ripped the tyre of local artiste Catherine Kusasira’s car after a quarrel following accusations that the occupants of the vehicle were playing inconveniencing loud music.

Like in similar previous cases of Maj Gen Ggwanga’s shootings, the victims opened a criminal case at police and detectives promised to investigate.