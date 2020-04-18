By TONNY ABET

Controversy has risen between scientists and National Drug Authority (NDA), over the Wednesday arrest of a young scientist from Kyambogo University.

Last week, Mr Robert Mijumbi, who graduated in 2012, as a biotechnologist, claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the cure for Covid-19.

Mr Mijumbi, who presents himself as “the chief executive officer of Biobert Research Group,” claimed he had been doing his independent research to develop important drugs in his home-based laboratory.

In a letter he wrote to the Ministry of Health on April 10, Mr Mijumbi said he had designed an enzyme (protein), which he previously administered intravenously to one patient, who he claimed to have been cured of HIV.

The ministry received the letter on the same day in which he said he had a belief that through the same procedure he used to triumph over HIV, the new drug could work as cure for Covid-19.

Mr Mijumbi, would on April 11, upload a Youtube video about his work, which attracted wide viewership.

Following the outplay, National Drug Authority, which regulates drugs distribution, ordered Mr Mijumbi’s arrest on Wednesday because an assessment showed there was no credible laboratory at Mr Mijumbi’s home-based work station.

Dr David Nahamya, the secretary of NDA, dismissed Mr Mijumbi’s findings as “unfounded.”

“You don’t just come out and start deceiving people. In all his claims, there is no evidence. You have to first come here and we guide you,” he said on Wednesday, while addressing media.

Equally, Dr Samuel Opio, the secretary of Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, said it was wrong for Mr Mijumbi to create unnecessary excitement, arguing his research had not been subjected to extensive trials.

“Production of any new drug requires it to undergo pre-clinical studies which are known,” he said in a statement, noting biologics used by Mr Mijumbi, needs careful scrutiny because it’s purification process can lead to introduction of diseases to people.

However, a number of sceintes including Dr Andrew Ekwaro Obuku, the former president of Uganda Medical Association have said the move by NDA was uncalled for. “I am not aware which part of the law NDA invoked to arrest Mr Mijumbi. Let us not arrest ideas in panic at this time of need and rather proceed systematically,” he said.

He, however, said it was not uncommon for claims about a cure to sway desperate people for a chance to cure HIV/Aids.

Dr Patrick Vudriko, a researcher and lecturer of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Makerere University, said Mr Mijumbi represents several scientists who are stuck with great ideas because of limited support.

“… if he is really passionate about research and development, research labs that have capacity to absorb him should give him the opportunity to carry out his research ethically,” he said.

Dr Obuku said the process of drug development is prolonged and costly, without government support, it becomes very difficult.

“The money to the ICT ministry could be used to support innovations. More money could be earmarked for local research and adapt technologies such as Mobile Apps for contact tracing,” he said.

“The other areas could be for put on research for modified ventilators, effective face masks for use by health care professionals, developing rapid diagnostics for Covid-19 and vaccine development,” he added.