Security to escort truck drivers - Museveni

By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

President Museveni has said he is in consultation with his counterparts neighbouring Uganda to see how they can ensure that truck drivers are safe from coronavirus before crossing into the country.

He said Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta had proposed to have goods transported by train from Mombasa to Naivasha and truck drivers tested there before entering Uganda.

He said the drivers will be escorted by security officers in Kenya before the Ugandan security takes over at the border.

“I spoke with his Excellency Kenyatta. I think he is consulting with others. I think they are now agreeing to what should have been done in the beginning. His proposal is that we stop testing from the border. The testing should be done at the place of origin where the vehicles are coming from. He is proposing Naivasha,” President Museveni said during an interview with NBS television on Monday.

He added: “Goods come from Mombasa by train which is cheaper up to Naivasha, drivers tested by a health team from all East African countries; Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Rwanda and DR Congo. Health officials and immigration officers from all countries should all be there. They don’t have to waste time at Malaba border.”

Mr Museveni said he had no problem with the proposal as long as the drivers are tested twice a month and there is a tracking system installed to ensure they do not stop at ungazetted spots.

“We don’t want these vehicles to stop on the way. They should stop where they are supposed to stop. He is talking of a convoy. I don’t mind… We shall harmonise,” Mr Museveni said.

But some scientists have had reservations on Kenya’s proposal, saying the country needs to carry out its independent testing to avoid doubts on integrity of the tests.

Government has already launched the use of GeneXpert machines at borders, which will have truck drivers tested and receive their Covid-19 results before they proceed.

Mr Museveni said they would soon relax the lockdown but the public should prepare to use masks all the time to prevent transmission.

On the economy, he said while some sectors such as tourism will suffer, others like factories and agriculture are booming.

He said the $400 million government was spending on importing medicines will now be used to manufacture drugs locally.

“Our economy will grow much faster now. We are going to manufacture almost everything,” he said.

Mr Museveni said the coronavirus outbreak interrupted talks with the Rwandan government but hopes the negotiations will resume when infections have stopped.

On oil production

Museveni explains delay. On why the country has delayed to start oil production, Mr Museveni said most of the oil companies wanted to cheat government.

He said the country stands to lose $12.7 on each barrel while paying for the construction of the pipeline.

“The oil companies wanted to cheat us. They are fond of cheating African countries. That is why we had to spend much time to start. Even now the final agreement still has a lot of issues. For example, the oil companies insisted on the pipeline.