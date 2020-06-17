Shs200m maternity ward brings life to Namutumba

By RONALD SEEBE

Expectant mothers in Namutumba District have reason to smile after a Shs200m modern maternity ward was constructed in Magada Sub-county, the first of its kind in 60 years, health officials have said.

Its construction was prompted by district authorities who, in May 2017, approached Rhites EC, an NGO, to build the ward following cases of pregnant mothers dying on their way to hospital or in the hands of traditional birth attendants (TBAs).

Dr James Kiirya, the district health officer, on Monday said expectant women have been going to Iganga and Mbale hospitals.

“Expectant mothers’ lives are now going to be saved, and we are also optimistic that the number of those who have been giving birth and dying on their way to Iganga hospital will reduce,” he said.

Dr Kiirya also said the facility will attract patients from Bukedi Sub-region.

“With this modern maternity building and given its prime location (on Mbale-Tirinyi highway), we are going to start receiving expectant mothers from Butaleja, Kibuku, Iganga and Pallisa districts,” he said.

Mr Saleh Kumbuga, the district chairperson, said he expects the number of expectant mothers accessing the facility to double.

“Our people have been overcharged from Iganga to Mbale and many mothers have been dying due to lack of transport to hospitals,” Mr Kumbuga said.

“The district is now fully equipped with a referral maternity centre, meaning there will be less referrals to Iganga and Mbale hospitals. Instead, we shall start receiving referrals from other districts,” he added.

Ms Florence Wawamwendere, the in-charge of Magada Health Centre III, said they have been receiving about 40 expectant mothers per month, all delivering on verandahs.

“We are happy that this facility is going to ease our daily work,” she said, adding that the ward has capacity to accommodate three mothers in labour at a go.

“We have been helping 40 mothers to deliver, but with this new service, the number is going to triple. We shall be referring mothers with complications, including operations and scanning,” Ms Wawamwendere said.

Residents’ reaction

“Our appeal to you (leaders) is to prevail upon health workers to ensure that they are available at the unit all the time. Expectant mothers have been charged Shs30,000 by TBAs to help them deliver but we are excited because we shall be delivering at no cost,” Ms Robinah Namugabwe, a resident of Magada Village in Magada Sub-county.

“A mother has been saving money for both transport and delivery; but we are now going to walk to the health facility,” Ms Mariam Mirembe, a resident of Kamwenge Village in Kagulu Sub-county.