By JULIET KIGONGO

Court in Kampala has convicted six Chinese for disobeying lawful orders on prevention of Covid-19 when they escaped from a hotel where they had been quarantined.

They are: Mr Huang Haiguiang, Mr Li Chaochyan, Mr Lin Xiaofang, Mr Qin Shening, Mr Liang Xinging and Mr Huang Wei. They appeared before the Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate, Ms Ruth Nabaasa on Tuesday.

They were convicted upon their own plea of guilty for disobeying lawful orders, an act likely to spread infection of a disease.

They were remanded until May 4 for sentencing when the court secures a Chinese interpreter after the one presented in court yesterday Michael Zhong stopped interpreting during the proceedings, saying he was not paid for the task.

However the two Ugandans Mr Abdu Matovu (35) who was their driver and his wife Ms Swabu Nansuna (27) denied similar charges. They were further remanded.

"You have been further remanded untill May 4 for sentencing with hope of getting an interpreter on that day," Ms Nabaasa said.

State Attorney Ms Annette Namatovu states that on the March 19, 2020 at Kibuli Hotel Africa in Kampala knowing or having reason to believe that it was likely to spread the infection of a disease dangerous to life, the six Chinese nationals escaped from self-quarantine at the said hotel without completing their 14 mandatory days and were intercepted in Zombo district.

It is further alleged that Mr Matovu and Ms Nansuna on the same day aided the six Chinese to escape from the quarantine.