Dr Lagu accuses Nakalema’s graft team of harassment

By ANDREW BAGALA

Kampala- The interdicted executive director of National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Databank has accused the State House Anti-Corruption Unit of harassment when it summoned him at their offices.

Dr Charles Lagu said the officers have been forcing him to report at their city offices every week, which is illegal, and has caused suffering to him and his family.

“Through my legal representatives, I was granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court after 10 days on remand at Kitalya Prison. It is, however, disheartening and confusing for the very case I was granted bail on by Anti-Corruption Court is still the same matter the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has persistently demanded me to report to their office,” Dr Lagu said.

He was arrested with Mr Ezekiel Philp Mukanini, 31, a procurement officer, Ms Olivious Komujuni, 27, animal husbandry officer, and Mr Emmanuel Rumanzi Kafute, 37, the director Nauruma Holdings Ltd in November last year.

They were later charged with four counts of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud. Dr Lagu was later released on bail.

Dr Lagu said he was forced to report to State House Anti-Corruption offices in Kampala to record a statement about the same offences that the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged him with.

Perplexed

“This leaves me wondering whether the State House Anti-Corruption Unit is bigger than the Anti-Corruption Court that granted me bail on the same case,” he said.

He asked the Chief of Defence Forces and the Inspector General of Police to rein in on the soldiers, whom he said are tormenting him and were implicated in threatening him with violence and extortion.

His lawyer, Mr David Kamukama, said he was also subjected to arrest and detention when he escorted his client to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

“They also confiscated my phones and I could not do my duties as a lawyer while giving legal representative to my client. If they don’t stop the harassment, I will not escort my client to their offices,” Mr Kamukama said.

Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, yesterday said Dr Lagu is being investigated on a different matter related to importation of animal semen into the country.