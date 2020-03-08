Supporters of rival NRM camps fight over Mbale roundabout

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

MBALE-Supporters of Mbale Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango and Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women League fought over space to erect campaigning posters of their respective candidates at the Clock Tower Roundabout in Mbale town.

There was a bitter exchange between supporters of Ms Galiwango’s and Ms Wanyoto over posters ahead of the International Women's Day celebrations on Sunday Malukhu playground, Industrial Division in Mbale Municipality.

President Museveni is expected to preside over the celebrations.

Ms Galiwango joined by her supporters protested in Mbale town after unknown people reportedly removed her posters from the roundabout.

When Ms Galiwango’s supporters attempted to reinstate posters of their candidate they were reportedly blocked.

Police later deployed at the roundabout to stop the fight.

Elgon Region Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said they deployed to restore order.