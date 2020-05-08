Tanzania explains silence over Covid-19 updates

Dr Haonga told The Citizen Thursday that people who have been tested for Covid-19 in the country are receiving results but he emphasized that the public release of the results will depend on whether there is enough data to issue out to the public.

The laboratory's director, Dr Nyambura Moremi, and the quality assurance manager, Mr Jacob Lusekelo, remain suspended pending investigations, heightening concerns as to whether further results on tested samples would be released to the public.

By The Citizen

Today marks seven days since Tanzanian government last released results of samples tested for the coronavirus. Health authorities coordinating the Covid-19 fight say they are still working on a comprehensive report and that would determine when the results would be out.

Until Thursday, the only publicly available update on the state of Covid-19 in the country was a report issued Wednesday last week by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa which indicated that there were 480 confirmed cases of the viral disease with 16 deaths in Tanzania.

The data combined results of samples obtained from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar. But according to the National Coordinator for Covid-19 Response and Ministry of Health's Public Health Emergencies' Risk Communication Officer, Dr Tumaini Haonga, the testing of samples is ongoing at the National Health Laboratory and results would be announced by the relevant authorities.

He did not, however, explain if there was a set date or interval for release of the data. On Sunday President John Magufuli took a swipe at the test results issued by the National Health Laboratory, saying the lab should be investigated for alleged "sabotage," after samples of sheep, pawpaw and goat that were secretly sent to the facility returned positive results.

The laboratory's director, Dr Nyambura Moremi, and the quality assurance manager, Mr Jacob Lusekelo, remain suspended pending investigations, heightening concerns as to whether further results on tested samples would be released to the public.

Dr Haonga told The Citizen Thursday that people who have been tested for Covid-19 in the country are receiving results but he emphasized that the public release of the results will depend on whether there is enough data to issue out to the public.

Advertisement