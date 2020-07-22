By The EastAfrican

Tanzanians will go to the polls to vote in presidential and local elections on October 28, the electoral commission has announced.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman Semistockles Kaijage also announced in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that campaigns for both the presidential and parliamentary elections will run for two months, ending on the eve of the 2020 general election.

“Election campaigns will officially start on August 26 to October 27 this year… The general election will be held on Wednesday, October 28,” said Mr Kaijage.

The election will for the first time be held on a weekday after faith-based organisations called for the change of day to allow room for worship activities at the weekend.

Traditionally, Tanzanians vote on the last Sunday of October every five years, which falls on October 25 this year.

According to the election timetable, nominations for presidential candidates and their running mates will be held on August 25.