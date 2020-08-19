By DAMALI MUKHAYE & ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

After weeks of uncertainty about who will replace Dr Kizza Besigye as the FDC flag bearer in the next year’s presidential elections, three top leaders of the main Opposition party in the country have decided to run for party flag.

The FDC chairperson, Mr Wasswa Biriggwa, picked expression of interest forms yesterday and marketed himself a leader with energy to mend the broken hearts of Ugandans who are currently disunited.

The party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and the party secretary general, Mr Nandala Mafabi, confirmed that they will be picking nomination forms today to take on Mr Biriggwa in what is shaping up into a three-horse race. However, more people are expected to pick papers since nomination window closes today.

The three FDC big wigs seek to replace Dr Besigye who has opted not to contest after holding the party flag in the previous four presidential elections.

Dr Besigye, who is slated to return the party flag today, is also slated to give a keynote speak addresses and outline reasons why this time he is not contesting against President Museveni. Attempts by FDC leaders to persuade Dr Besigye to contest for the firth time were futile.

To some disillusioned voters, Mr Biriggwa said it is important they rejuvenate their efforts.

“I am going to fix the broken bones of Uganda. Almost everything that we have is broken. We have a broken society. We have a broken economy, health system and everything is broken. I am a bone healer and I have come to fix the broken nation,” Mr Biriggwa said.

Mr Amuriat, on the other hand, said vast experience he acquired in various key political positions he has held attracted him to contest for the party flag in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Amuriat also explained how he has actively engaged in various defiance campaigns and that he is ready to fight for the rights of all Ugandans.

“I have participated in various activism all through. I have been arrested and put in jail several times. I have also actively participated in a number of defiance campaigns on rights issues and fairness among others. This has grown me into a powerful political player in this country and I am ready to run for presidency of this country,” he added.

Presidential aspirants seeking to run on the FDC party ticket are expected to return fully signed nomination forms either on Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Mr Nandala did not say much but confirmed that he will be at Najjanankumbi today to pick nomination forms for presidency. Mr Mafabi had already picked nomination forms for re-election as Budadiri West MP.