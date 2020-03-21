Mr Lenga said they have re-arrested seven of the inmates and one of the prison warders was injured on the arm in the process of recapturing the escapees. Many of them escaped through River Enyau into the bushes.

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO

At least three inmates have been shot dead as they tried to escape from Arua government prisons on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, the Northern Regional Prisons Commander, Mr George Lenga, confirmed that the three were shot dead as they escaped from the prisons on grounds that they were unsafe over the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

“Some of those we re-arrested said they were scared of being wiped out by coronavirus because their number in detention facility is big. We are yet in the process of identifying those who died,” he said.

Mr Lenga said they have re-arrested seven of the inmates and one of the prison warders was injured on the arm in the process of recapturing the escapees. Many of them escaped through River Enyau into the bushes.

“We have even installed sanitisers and hand washing facilities in prisons and we even have a fully equipped Health Center. So their reason of being wiped out if there is an outbreak does not hold any sense,” he noted.

He said those on remand should not break the law but wait for the courts to resume after coronavirus scare has vanished.

