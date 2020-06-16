Three markets in Luweero closed over COVID-19

By UDN

Three roadside market in Luweero District have been closed.

Police say vendors who operate in the affected markets had failed to follow guidelines that were issued by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

The affected markets are Balikyejusa, Balikyewunya and Wobulenzi.

Vendors in these markets mainly sell fruits, bananas, roasted meat and other agricultural produce.

On Monday, policemen commanded by Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Abraham Tukundane raided the markets and ordered the vendors to vacate or be evicted.

Mr Tukundane said that Luweero District Task Force on COVID-19 resolved to close the markets after vendors ignored to practice social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands as well as using sanitisers.

However, the vendors described the closure as unfair and rushed which they say, has plunged them into huge losses.

Mr Shaban Muluuta, the chairperson of Balikyewunya Banana Vendors Association said they had just stocked bananas and other perishable items.

Ms Aisha Namukaaya said her fruits and banana will rot in the store if the directive to close the markets is not rescinded.

Other vendors pleaded to police officers to let them sell their stock before closing the market.

However, the pleas were ignored.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa the Luweero District Resident District Commissioner said she is aware about the losses but it was necessary to save the vendors from contracting coronavirus.

Luweero District has not registered any COVID-19 positive case but about two COVID-19 positive truck drivers have been intercepted in the area on the Kampala-Gulu road.