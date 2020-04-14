Three more Covid-19 patients discharged

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Three more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Entebbe Hospital after recovering fully, health officials have said.

On Saturday, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from the health facility after recovering, bringing the total number to seven.

The recovered patients are to be followed up for 14 days while in self-isolation.

As of yesterday, Uganda had registered the 54th case of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health Minister, declared 18 coronavirus patients fully recovered.

“We are guided by scientists that we double-check. That is why we do two tests 24 hours apart. When they leave here, they go into another self-isolation for 14 days but we are sure they are not having the virus any more in them,” Dr Aceng said.

Entebbe Grade B Hospital has been handling 31 cases while 20 cases are receiving treatment at Mulago National Specialised Hospital. Adjumani and Hoima hospitals are handling one case each.

A cumulative of 5,025 samples have been tested for Covid-19 with 244 individuals under institutional quarantine and 654 contacts with confirmed cases are under follow up.

Journey

Uganda is drawing on its previous experiences of battling outbreaks such as Ebola to fight coronavirus. There is no approved cure for coronavirus at the moment, and treatments are based on the kind of care given for influenza (seasonal flu) and other severe respiratory illnesses known as “supportive care,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Live science reports.

These treatments essentially treat the symptoms, which often in the case of Covid-19, involve fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In mild cases, this might simply mean rest and fever-reducing medications such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) for comfort.