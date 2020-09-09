Tough race for Luttamaguzi as NRM seeks to reclaim MP seat

Strategy

“The reason why NRM supporters in Nakaseke South have come out early to mobilise support is to regain the MP seat snatched by the Opposition. The NRM party has bigger projects to deliver to the people of Nakaseke South and I am championing this cause,” Ms Namayanja said in February.

She said Mr Luttamaguzi has no capacity to lobby for developmental projects.

“Mr Luttamaguzi is a beneficiary of a political mistake created by NRM supporters that saw the party lose the seat to an Opposition candidate in 2016. You cannot mention a single project that Mr Luttamaguzi has lobbied from the government for his people in Nakaseke South,” Ms Namayanja said.

“The supporters instead approach us and ask for help. This is the reason why we have decided to strategise and reclaim this constituency,” she added.

Mr Muhammad Gubya, the NRM district chairperson, said Kasangombe, Semuto, Kapeeka sub-counties and Nakaseke and Semuto town councils command a big percentage of the NRM supporters.

“There is no doubt that Nakaseke District is an NRM party stronghold if we refer to the voting patterns for the past elections where the NRM party has always scored highly,” Mr Gubya said.

“During the same election (2016), the very constituency voted overwhelmingly for President Museveni against the Opposition and independent presidential candidates. Our assertion that Nakaseke South is an NRM constituency, which the Opposition grabbed accidentally, is not misplaced,” he added.

Ms Juliet Nakandi, 55, a resident of Nakaseke Town Council, however, says Mr Luttamaguzi has fought off many land grabbers and helped residents get justice in a hostile environment.

“Land grabbers have the money to bribe anybody willing to help them achieve their selfish ends,” Ms Nakandi says.

Mr Luttamaguzi says for the NRM party to label him a non-performer in a constituency where he has immense support, is “misplaced and bound to backfire”.

“Residents in my constituency know what their MP has done for them. I challenge those individuals in the NRM to go to the locals and challenge my work. I promised to help my people get justice and this probably explains the many battles that I am involved in with the suspected land grabbers who think that they have the right to deny the people of Nakaseke the right to own land,” he said.

“This has been the biggest challenge. It is also evident that I challenge government about the poor service delivery system for the different sectors, including roads, health and education. Particular individuals within the NRM government are not happy with the support I command on the ground,” he added.

Mr Luttamaguzi said those who are plotting to dislodge him should study the reasons why the electorate is close to him.

“You cannot force the people of Nakaseke South to love NRM when the very people in government are evicting them from their ancestral land. Our people remained with only land after losing most of their property during the five-year Bush war that brought President Museveni to power 35 years ago,” the MP said.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the greater Luweero DP chairperson, says despite Luweero being the epicentre of the war, the area has a traceable DP history which needs to be re-awakened.

“The NRM regime claims that Greater Luweero is their political ‘Mecca’ but there is nothing to show more than 30 years after capturing power,” he said.

The constituency is home to an industrial park flagged off by President Museveni under the supervision of his brother, Gen Salim Saleh.

Several officials in government offices, including high ranking army officers own land and ranches in Semuto, Nakaseke and Kapeeka sub-counties which fall in Nakaseke South.

In 2016, Mr Luttamaguzi garnered a total of 11,519 votes while his closest rival and the NRM party flag bearer, Mr Denis Ssekabira, got 11,157 votes.

Mr Ssekabira has since shifted to Luweero District where he has shown interest in contesting for the Katikamu North MP seat currently occupied by Mr Abraham Byandala.