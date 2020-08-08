In another count of libel it is alleged that the accused with intent to defame, used Facebook to post that “Buganda Land Board fraudster” one, Kizito Bashir Juma is a staff surveyor at Wakiso, Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Planning and that he led to the mess up of $21million Computerised State Lands Management Information System among other defamatory statements.

By BETTY NDAGIRE

Court has granted bail to two men accused of cyber bullying a number of Buganda Kingdom officials through Facebook posts.

The accused are; Joseph Jjuuko Kiyimba,43, an accountant by profession and Richard Kayima,36, Nateete Parish councillor in Rubaga Division, a city suburb.

Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis, ruled that the accused should pay cash bail of Shs4m each before bonding their sureties at Shs10m not cash.

She was prompted grant the accused bail following prosecutor, Ms Miriam Njuki’s submission that she has no objection to their bail.

They are charged in connection to defaming the newly appointed chairman of the Buganda Land Board, Eng Martin Kasekende and his predecessor David Kyewalabye among others whom they allegedly dubbed as thieves in several facebook posts.

The accused persons denied six counts which include; three of libel and three of offensive communication.

Prosecution contends that Kiyimba and Kayima between October 2019 and June 2020 within Kampala District or thereabout using Facebook account 'Jjuuko Kiyimba' unlawfully published a defamatory matter against Eng Kasekende, claiming he is the brain behind Kyampa Mungalo fraud, and that he should explain to his grandchildren how he got involved in selling the forged Lubowa Land title to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) at $8billion (over Shs29b).

It is further alleged that the accused also with intent to defame used three Facebook accounts 'Jjuuko Kiyimba','Omulangira Kayima Jjuuko' and ' Jjuuko Joseph' to publish that Kyewalabye “the Buganda Kingdom fraudster” can never cease to amuse the public as he now works as the minister of culture.

In another count of libel it is alleged that the accused with intent to defame, used Facebook to post that “Buganda Land Board fraudster” one, Kizito Bashir Juma is a staff surveyor at Wakiso, Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Planning and that he led to the mess up of $21million Computerised State Lands Management Information System among other defamatory statements.