Two remanded to Luzira for impersonating URA boss

By JULIET KIGONGO AND BETTY NDAGIRE

Two men have been remanded to Luzira prison after they were charged with five counts, including attempting to commit electronic fraud, impersonating a tax officer.

Francis Mutambuzi, 38, unemployed and Ronald Muhumuziibwe, a 26-year-old phone dealer on Thursday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Ms Sarah Namusobya Mutebi.

Prosecution contends that the accused and others still at large on April 27, 2020 used a fake Facebook account created in the name of John Musinguzi Rujoki, the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to defraud one Joab Nuwasasira among others.

The two are said to have allegedly presented themselves as tax officers working with URA, whereas not, before asking Nuwasasira for Shs10m in exchange for a job offer with at the Authority.

Prosecution further alleges that Mutambuzi and Muhumuziibwe in March this year at Wandegeya, Kampala registered two simcards in the name of Johnson Bwambale which were then used by Mutambuzi upon creation of a fake Facebook account with the help of another person’s national identification card. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

The two have been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 9 for further mention of their case.