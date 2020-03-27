By Jessica Sabano

Two people are admitted to hospital after they were shot by police officers deployed to enforce President Museveni’s suspension of public transport in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Alex Olyem and Kasim Ssebude who are currently admitted to Mukono general hospital were shot while riding on a motorcycle in Goma Division Mukono Municipality.

Oryem was shot in the leg while Ssebude was shot in the stomach. The two construction workers were travelling from Seeta to Namugongo when they were intercepted by police.

Police accused them of defying the presidential directives.

Oryem told Daily Monitor that he was unaware of the presidential directives because he did not watch news on Wednesday evening when President Museveni announced the new preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The president said boda boda cyclists would not be allowed to transport passengers.

"As we were going to work, we met two officers who blocked us and blamed us for being two on a motorcycle. When we tried to ask the officers what offence we had committed, they just started shooting at us," Oryem said.

They said the police officers first shot two bullets in the air before shooting at them.