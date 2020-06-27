By RONALD SEEBE

Police in Iganga are holding four suspects, including an alleged Uganda People's DefenCe Forces (UPDF) deserter at the rank of lieutenant, for reportedly uttering false documents, forgery and being in possession of government stores.

The suspects, who have been identified by police as Abdu Makutu, Reagan Samanya (the alleged UPDF deserter), Yusuf Baghdad, 55, and Shafiq Waiswa, 45, a driver, were allegedly found in possession of five rounds of ammunition and forged identity cards among other items.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said Makutu was given five rounds of ammunition to do 'business' by a private security guard.

"Him, together with Samanya, who claimed to be a lieutenant, although it was later discovered that he deserted at the rank of Lance Corporal; together with Baghdad, a resident of Iganga and Shafiq Waiswa, 45, a resident of Bugiri, were giving an impression that they were from security organisations," he said.

"It is a big racket but Police in Busoga east have seen to it that we dissolve the racket and got the four. They will be charged with kidnap, uttering false documents, forgery and being in possession of Government stores," Mr Mubi said.

He added that it is such criminals that harass people through impersonation as chieftaincy of military intelligence (CMI), UPDF and so on and give an impression that they are from genuine security organisations.

However, Mr Samanya said he is a soldier who does clandestine work for security.