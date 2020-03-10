UPDF identifies the attackers on its Zombo base

Lt Col Akiiki also revealed that UPDF has in the meantime intensified border operations across the entire frontier with DRC, and that the operations will continue until the group is wiped out.

By JULIET NALWOOGA

UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki, has said that the attackers, who raided a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) base in Oduk Village in Zombo Town Council, Zombo District were mobilised by a bunch criminals who were recently given amnesty by the government.

The attackers, armed with guns, spears, machetes and other traditional weapons, raided the base on Thursday night in which, it is reported five soldiers and 22 attackers were killed.

Lt Col Akiiki said that the attackers were mostly from the villages of Paidha, Nyapea, Zeu, Zaale, Songoli, Atiak and Warr.

In the March 9, 2020 statement, Lt Col Akiiki says they include a one Avoya, a renowned witchdoctor in the area, a UPDF veteran Bosco Tonifa and ring leaders Otochon, Oketcha, Openji, and Howard Openjuru.

Lt Col Akiiki, however, dismissed reports that the attackers are a new rebel group called Uganda Homeland Liberation Force (UHLF) and that they are trained in Kiryandongo forest.

“Our soldiers managed to capture some of the invaders and they are helping us in our investigations. The motive of the attack is not known yet,” he said. 35 invaders were captured in the immediate and subsequent clashes as the UPDF repulsed the insurgents.

