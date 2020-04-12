UPDF soldier loses eye while enforcing Covid-19 curfew

By Monitor Reporter

A UPDF soldier has lost an eye after being attacked by an unknown group of people in Bibia Municipality in Amuru District.

“He lost his eye when violently attacked in Bibia as he enforced directives to prevent COVID 19. Such incidents emerging including pelting stones at security forces must stop,” Brig Richard Karemire, the army spokesman, tweeted on Sunday.

According to Brig Karemire, the army spokesman, Pte. Alex Niwanyine is receiving treatment in Gulu Hospital.

He said that Col. Mbusi from the 4th Division in Gulu visited the soldier in hospital.

Attacks on law enforcement officers by civilians have not been rare since the curfew was announced.

Last month, Sgt Paul Kyandiya sustained injuries after being attacked by a gang of youth while enforcing a curfew that is intended to stop the spread of Covid-19, in Mityana District.

