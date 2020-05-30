URA begins ‘new era of integrity’ as four senior staff exit

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) says integrity, patriotism and professionalism will define “the new era” at the tax body following the exit of four commissioners.

Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa (commissioner domestic taxes), Mr Henry Saka (Commissioner tax investigations), Mr Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma (Assistant Commissioner large taxpayers office) and Mr Samuel Kahima (tax Auditor domestic tax department) resigned Friday (May 29) after URA directors sat and made recommendations concerning the reorganization and management of the tax body, according to a statement released on Saturday.

“The Authority would like to inform the public that on 28th May, 2020, the URA Board of Directors sat and made recommendations concerning the reorganization and Management of URA. On the 29th May, 2020, the following Senior Officials chose to resign and the Board has accepted their resignations,” reads the statement.

The statement signed off by URA Management, concluded by saying that the tax body will never compromise integrity, patriotism, and professionalism, for these will be the traits that define the new era at URA.

Senior Management Staff Changes at URA.

The composition of the Heads of Department and the Large Taxpayers Office will be as follows with immediate effect:-

(i) Mr. Mukiibi Patrick has been transferred from the position of Commissioner Corporate Services to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

(ii) Mrs. Patience T. Rubagumya remains as Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs.

(iii) Mr. Herbert Rusoke remains as Commissioner Internal Audit and Compliance.

(iv) Mr. Abel Kagumire remains as Acting Commissioner Customs.

(v) Mr. Mathew Mugabi has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Tax Investigations.

(vi) Mr. James Kizza has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Corporate Services.

(vii) Mr. John Tinka Katungwesi will be Acting Assistant Commissioner Large Taxpayers Office.

Other Senior Management positions are not affected by these changes.

