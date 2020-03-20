Uganda Prisons Service suspends visits to inmates

By URN

On Wednesday, President Museveni ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although there has not been any confirmed case of coronavirus in Uganda, Mr Museveni said all primary and secondary schools, university and other institutions of learning would be closed starting Friday, March 20, 2020 for one month.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,” Mr Museveni said.

According to Mr Museveni, religious gatherings would also be suspended for one month with immediate effect.