Uganda Prisons Service suspends visits to inmates
Friday March 20 2020
The Uganda Prisons Service has halted routine visits to inmates by members of the public, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its detention centres.
Ms Margret Orik, the Northern Region Prisons Commander said on Thursday that the leadership of the Uganda Prisons Service made the decision to suspend the visits in a Wednesday emergency meeting.
Ms Orik said that the suspension takes effect on March 20, 2020, until further notice.
She said that they are promoting hand washing in all prison wards and quarters.
Ms Orik also briefed the Gulu District Security Committee meeting in the office of Gulu Resident District Commissioner, Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo
Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District chairperson said movements in all markets in the district shall be restricted.
He said they will provide handwashing equipment to markets in the district.
On Wednesday, President Museveni ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Although there has not been any confirmed case of coronavirus in Uganda, Mr Museveni said all primary and secondary schools, university and other institutions of learning would be closed starting Friday, March 20, 2020 for one month.
“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,” Mr Museveni said.
According to Mr Museveni, religious gatherings would also be suspended for one month with immediate effect.