Uganda's Covid-19 cases rise to 85

Uganda has so far registered 52 recoveries since the first person to be confirmed with Covid-19 in Uganda, was reported in March this year.

The health ministry is also investigating how the male from Masindi got infected with the disease, to ascertain whether he came into contact with a known positive case or if he got the disease through community transmissions.

By URN

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, pushing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 85.

The two cases are; a 35-year old Kenyan male driver who entered the country through the Busia border, and a Ugandan male from Masindi who was confirmed through the ongoing health ministry community survey.

According to the health ministry, the results of the Kenyan truck driver came back after the affected driver had travelled back to Kenya. Health officials as of now do not know how many people he came into contact with. This new case brings the number of positive tests among truck drivers to 27.

Today's positive cases were tested at both the Uganda Virus Research Institute and Makerere University Hospital. A total of 2,454 samples were tested.

Of the 27 truck drivers, records show that 17 have returned to their respective countries, while 10 are admitted into hospitals within Uganda.

