By BETTY NDAGIRE

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said five more people who previously tested positive for coronavirus had recovered after treatment, bringing Uganda’s total recoveries to 52.

“Five patients who were previously confirmed for COVID-19 have recovered, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital. Three were discharged from Entebbe Hospital while two patients were discharged from Mulago Hospital,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on their social media platforms.

By Tuesday (April 28), Uganda had registered 79 confirmed cases. However, 14 truckers (eight Tanzanians and six Kenyans) who recently tested positive for the virus in Uganda returned to their respective home countries.

"So far, we have 23 positive truck drivers. Out of these, one Tanzanian truck driver was officially repatriated, 13 truck drivers both Kenyan and Tanzanian exited Uganda on their own. Seven non-Ugandan truck drivers are admitted at our hospitals and undergoing treatment. They are all in stable condition," Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng tweeted on Tuesday.