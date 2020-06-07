By ISSA ALIGA

It was a moment of jubilation on Saturday evening as Masaka Regional Referral Hospital discharged seven people who have recovered from Covid-19.

This brings the number of recoveries at the facility to 13 since April 21 when the facility admitted its first Covid-19 case.

All the discharged patients are cargo truck drivers; six Ugandans from Mutukula border point and one Burundian national.

This brings the country’s total number of recoveries to 90, according to the ministry of health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

Dr Mark Jjuko, the in charge of Masaka Covid-19 treatment centre, said after discharging the seven, the facility got space to accommodate more new cases.

“We had reached a stage of transferring new cases to other hospitals but the departure of these seven people is going to enable us admit more. We are also extending our centre to a near-50 bed capacity after getting some tents from the line ministry,” he said.

Dr Jjuko said he was hopeful that the 14 patients still admitted at the centre will recover because medics are doing their best to save all lives.

“We are giving our patients a healthy diet which is part of the treatment and this is the reason why majority recover quickly,” Dr Jjuko added.

The discharged patients said they were excited and lauded the doctors for the good treatment and balanced diet they have been receiving at the facility.

Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herman Ssentongo urged them to continue observing precautionary measures and also sensetise the public about Covid-19.

This happened just hours after the Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 36 new Covid-19 infections, nine of which are frontline health workers.

Uganda’s total number of confirmed cases is now 593.

