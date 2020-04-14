Ugandans adopt walk to work

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Ms Barbara Ssanyu, a resident of Busabala in Wakiso District has spent the last two weeks walking to work since government imposed a ban on public transport and boda boda operators. This has not only affected her work schedule, but also added fatigue.

Ms Ssanyu’s day initially started at 6:30am knowing that her boda boda cyclist would drop her at work within a few minutes. However following the ban on public and private transport, Ms Ssanyu wakes up at 5am to prepare meals for her children before she sets off to a welding workshop onSalama Road in Makindye Division.

Being a welder, Ssanyu is clad in her sportswear with comfortable shoes to begin her journey. Whenever she finds a slope, she uses the chance to jog.

Ms Ssanyu says although walking is a great experience, she has less time for her children.

“My honest experience is beautiful. I always got up late relying on my boda boda person to drop me to work in a flash….I am a welder I can put on sports clothes any day,” she said.

At first, Ms Ssanyu used to ride a sports bike but with time she abandoned it for her own safety.

“The other day I put to use my sport bike which has been here for years, but it’s not safe riding it on highways because cars are speedy most of which are ambulances so I prefer to walk,” she said.

Walking is recommended by health experts and medical professionals, especially in the fight against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

However, Ms Judith Namubiru, a fruit vendor, who has a load to carry, said much as walking is important to maintain fitness and health, it is a waste of time.

Ms Namubiru said walking triggers domestic violence since she has less time for her family yet she has to make a living.

“I wake up at 6am then I have to prepare food for children before I leave, then I have to return early and cook, sometimes these men are not understanding about the situation. You see before, at least I would board a taxi, which would save time but now..,” she said.

Dr Gerald Mutungi, the commissioner of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, said walking is an important exercise, which should be embraced by everyone.

“The only disadvantage of walking during this time is helping the Covid-19 disease to spread. Walking has advantages and disadvantages, it is one of the good exercises that will help you to prevent NCDs but also boost your immunity to fight diseases,” Dr Mutungi recounts.