If you love yourself, vote me, Minister tells voters

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

SHEEMA- Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations has asked his supporters in Sheema Municipality to “protect” the constituency from Opposition leaning politicians by voting him in the forthcoming elections.

Dr Tumwesigye who is a supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), is the area’s incumbent Member of Parliament.

“During the past elections, we sacrificed a lot for this seat and we must ensure that Sheema remains NRM. So, we should vote leaders who will protect it,’’ Dr Tumwesigye said on Sunday while addressing his supporters who endorsed him to contest in the imminent party primaries.

"The president said in his manifesto for the next five years will be science-based and now you have a minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, who will run the country’s manifesto. If you vote him out, then you do not love yourself. Even if you hate Elioda, but for the good of Sheema just give him your vote,’’ he said.

Dr Tumwesigye won the hotly-contested election against Forum for Democratic Change’s Virginia Plan Mugyenyi in 2018.

The seat has attracted more contestants including the former Commissioner for Domestic Taxes at Uganda Revenue Authority, Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa, who also wants to contest on the NRM ticket.