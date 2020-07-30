West Lango Diocese reverend perishes in road accident

By PATRICK EBONG

Two people including the Rev Deacon of Te Boke vicarage in West Lango diocese in Apac district, on Thursday morning perished in a road accident.

Rev Deacon Isaac Ojok was crushed to death at around 8am by a speeding white Dyna truck registration number UAY 655U that was heading towards Kamdini. The accident happened as the Dyna truck reportedly tried to overtake a commuter taxi in front of Amuca primary school on Lira-Kamdini highway.

Mr James Odur who was riding the deceased reverend on a motorcycle registration number UDX 936A as they headed towards Lira town, also died from Lira Regional Referral hospital where he had been rushed for medical treatment.

West Lango diocesan secretary Rev James Okee while confirming the incident said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Lira Regional Referral hospital mortuary, for postmortem before burial arrangement.

“The person who was carrying the Rev. Deacon Ojok on a motorcycle is a Christian who works as a manson at the vicarage, but unfortunately God has called both of them”, Rev Okee said on Thursday.