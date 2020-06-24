Why Busoga residents reject govt mosquito nets

By RONALD SEEBE

Residents in Busoga Sub-region have continued to reject the use of mosquito nets and attributing it to cultural norms.

The Iganga District Health Officer (DHO), Dr David Muwanguzi, on Monday said residents have a negative attitude towards sleeping under mosquito nets thinking they are for beautifying their houses.

“A big percentage of our people do not have beds and mattresses where they can tie those nets as recommended by the Health ministry,” he said.

Dr Muwanguzi said malaria prevalence in Busoga Sub-region is still high due to the presence of religions that still teach people not to sleep under the nets, while others simply say they make them uncomfortable. He said only 60 per cent of residents in his district sleep under a mosquito net.

The Bugiri DHO, Dr Stephen Kiirya Bulolo, blamed the high prevalence of malaria in the district on the continuous misuse of mosquito nets. “After receiving the nets, people used them for fishing, trapping white ants and for covering nursery beds,” he explained.

According to Dr Kiirya, Bugiri has the highest percentage of malaria prevalence [23 per cent] in Busoga Sub-region, a trend he attributed to more breeding grounds in lakes and swamps.

“Malaria prevalence in Bugiri stands at 23 per cent compared to other districts such as Namutumba which has 9 per cent, this means out of every 10 people, six test positive for malaria,” Dr Kiirya said.

The DHO of Mayuge, Dr Charles Nabangi, said: “People need to be sensitised before they are given the nets.”