Ntoroko seeks special govt waiver for staff recruitment amid ban

Ntoroko authorities have requested government to grant the district a special waiver to allow them to recruit staff to fill critical positions to mitigate current staff shortages that severely hamper service delivery- especially in the health sector.

In an April 2 letter, Ntoroko District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) William Makune Abwooli, officially requested the Ministry of Public Service for the waiver.

Notably, his plea comes at a time when other local governments –nationwide- remain under a recruitment ban instituted by the finance ministry at the outset of the FY2023/24.

According to Makune Ntoroko District’s staffing level currently stands at 56 percent, significantly below the minimum threshold of 65 per cent.

“The situation was exacerbated by the termination of the appointments of positions irregularly recruited between 2020 and 2022,” he states in his letter.

Makune says consequently, the district has consistently underperformed in national assessments over the past three years due to staffing gaps.

“After a careful scrutiny of the wage of the current financial year, and the auditor general consolidated salary payroll special audit report, for Ntoroko District local government… the district will be having an excess wage of Shs 2,678,823,826 under Primary Health Care (PHC) category by June 30, 2024,” the CAO observed as he appeared to justify need for recruitment.

“In response to this letter, is to request you for a waiver to recruit the critical staff in the PHC category before the end of the financial year 2023/24,” he added.

The PHC category comprises 26 critical positions, totaling 94 staff members to be recruited according to the letter.

Among the critical positions are the District Health Officers (DHOs) and their assistants in charge of maternal, child and environmental health, as well as the senior medical superintendent, among others.

But while the focus of the request is on PHC recruitment, there are also needs in other departments such as education, where additional teachers are required; and in administration, where positions like parish chiefs must be filled.

Ntoroko District Chairman William Kasoro. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Ntoroko District Chairman William Kasoro told Monitor that out of the 47 parishes in Ntoroko District, only 14 parish chief positions are filled.

“…and said this shortage has persisted despite the ongoing implementation of the Parish Development Model,” he observed.

Kasoro attributed the district’s staffing crisis to irregular recruitment practices conducted in 2020 and 2021 which led to the inclusion of ineligible personnel on the district's payroll.

Subsequently, following intervention from the State House Anticorruption Unit, many individuals were removed from the payroll, but cases are still pending in court. The Ntoroko District CAO at the time has also since been interdicted.

Fort Portal’s case

If allowed, the district will become the second in the Rwenzori Sub-region to be granted a waiver, following Fort Portal City on April 4.

Fort Portal City was permitted to recruit over 70 new staff to fill critical positions in the new city structure effected July 1, 2020 after the city was elevated from a municipality.