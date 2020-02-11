By THE EASTAFRICAN

A Zimbabwean court has ordered the deportation of 21 Ugandans for entering the southern African country illegally.

The 21, who include a five-year-old who was in the company of her mother, were arrested on February 8 while travelling to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

Prosecutors said the Ugandans evaded immigration officials when they entered Zimbabwe through the Victoria Falls border post from Zambia.