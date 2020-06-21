215 bodies found in Mexico mass graves

By AFP

At least 215 bodies were found between January and May in nine mass graves near Guadalajara, in Mexico's Jalisco state, authorities said Saturday.

State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis told a virtual press conference that "215 bodies have been found in (mass) graves, of which a large number have already been identified and made available to their families."

Most of the graves were located on fenced land or abandoned farms in the towns of Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Juanacatlan and El Salto, all in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

The state prosecutor acknowledged that there are still five graves pending analysis due to the lack of staff.

They warned that once these are assessed the number of bodies will increase.

Organized crime has not stopped in Mexico, despite confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.