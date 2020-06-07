On why man should not live for bread alone

By Harold Acemah

In my Sunday Monitor opinion of May 3, I argued that Uganda’s political class, especially the greedy ruling clique, is obsessed with money and material wealth. It appears as if the shameless and primitive accumulation of wealth, by hook or crook is, for them, the essence and raison d’etre of politics. As a student of politics, I tell you, nothing could be further from the truth.

The accumulation of money in billions and trillions is for ruling clique an end which justifies the callous, primitive and violent means which they have used and continue to use to enrich themselves at the expense of wananchi who are the primary producers of Uganda’s wealth.

It’s disgusting, outrageous, and a tragedy of monumental proportions.

The futility of money and material possessions is a constant theme in Scripture. In the Gospel according to Matthew, Jesus addressed this burning question head on.

“Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil. After fasting 40 days and 40 nights, he was hungry. The tempter came to him and said, ‘If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.’ Jesus answered, ‘It is written: Man does not live by bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.” Matthew 4:1-4 (NIV)

Ugandan politicians are routinely tempted by a few men who came as poor as Church mice 30 years ago, but are today multi-billionaires. The challenge MPs and Ugandans face is how to effectively and successfully resist temptation to accept bribes and be compromised by corrupt men.

In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus discussed several burning questions, among them, the problem of worrying about food, clothing and material things.

“Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and the body more important than clothes?”

Jesus concludes, “So do not worry saying, ‘What shall we eat or what shall we drink or what shall we wear?’ For pagans run after all these things and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:25-34 (NIV)

Well, that is divine wisdom and food for thought. For us believers, our faith, trust in the word of God and prayers are our weapons of choice. The shameless scramble and accumulation of money and property by some Ugandans is one of the enduring legacies of the NRM regime.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the lack of ethics, integrity and patriotism of Uganda’s ruling class which has used the tragedy for self-aggrandisement. As my fellow political scientist, Mr Yusuf Serunkuma, has argued, Uganda does not have a government in the sense scholars and students of Political Science define and understand the term. One could also argue that Uganda lacks capable, credible and selfless national leaders to deal decisively and effectively with the Covid-19 pandemic.

One increasingly gets the impression that Ugandan politicians, especially the ruling clique, do not care about their legacy. The verdict of history is objective and merciless and will haunt one’s children and grandchildren. For the sake of one’s descendants, it’s important to leave a positive and credible legacy they can always be proud of.