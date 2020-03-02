2020 US presidential polls is battle of Armageddon!

By Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa

The battle between the conservative religious leaning Trump-led Republican Party and the liberal secularist Democratic Party, whose possible eventual candidate may be a self-confessed and practicing homosexual Pete Buttigieg, is explosive and evokes the Biblical Armageddon.

The Armageddon is an anticipated climax battle between good and evil before judgement day.

Although Donald Trump was written off by almost all political pundits, academicians and major media houses including CNN, he defied all odds and emerged President of the United States of America in 2016.

In my article published in Daily Monitor, October 31, 2016, a month before US general elections, I opined that, while the US presidential elections are hinged on economy, foreign policy, citizen’s justice and welfare system and other societal forces, religion too plays a key part.

There is a battle of values between mainly the conservative leaning Republicans and liberal leaning Democrats.

President Trump among other factors, rode on his support of conservative religious values like sanctity of life, castigating abortion and respecting religious freedom of those who do not subscribe to homosexuality. He is a nemesis of former president Barrack Obama who single-handedly turned the tide against conservative religious values and promoted liberal secular values.

Despite Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic controlled House of Representatives, he was acquitted by the Republicans majority senate since the charges were construed more as a political ploy to eliminate a strong Republican candidate instead of concern for high moral ground.

President Trump is on record of being the first sitting USA president to have attended a March for life rally on January 24 to address an anti-abortion rally.

The participants at the rally who included evangelicals and Catholics were so excited. Some remarked that perhaps in their life time they might witness the reversal of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling of Roe V Wade which extended federal protection to abortion.

Analysts argue that nomination of conservative judges to take up posts in district courts and appellate courts to the US supreme Court will be Trump’s most lasting legacy.

Another liberal secularist ideology that President Trump has been criticising is the removal of the God-given right of pupils and students in schools to pray.

He argues that the role of religion in public schools needs to be revisited through protection of students and teachers rights to pray in public schools.

One of the lead Democratic party candidates in the US primaries, Peter Buttigieg, is the ‘wife’ in the homosexual relation and his husband Chasten Buttigieg will be addressed as ‘First-Gentleman.

Buttigieg is a graduate of Harvard College and Oxford University and is the first openly gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates from a major American political party. Questions are being asked, “Could this be about time that USA will elect the first openly gay president?”

If this happens then Buttigieg will most likely sweep aside the gains made by President Trump who is busy unwinding the Obama legacy of promoting liberal secular values that are propped by media houses like CNN, majority Hollywood stars and a good proportion of academia among others.

The majority African Americans are an interesting constituency since traditionally they vote Democratic Party but analysts seem to saying many will not favour a party that publicly flaunts homosexuality.

Economists argue that under Donald Trump, the poverty rate for African Americans reached its lowest level since 2017 and that total African American unemployment has increased by 976,000 and is a record high.



It is also argued that some policies that have made Trump popular among mainly white rural and largely uneducated working class Americans, is the stringent policies on immigration which affects Africans and other nationalities.

The Armageddon will be decided in November when the US presidential election is concluded. Will it be the conservative religious agenda or the progressive secular liberal forces that will win?

Bishop Mwesigwa (PhD), is the Bishop of Ankole Diocese and Chancellor of Bishop Stuart University. smwesigwafred@gmail.com