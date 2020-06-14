State House Anti-Corruption Unit a symbol of hope

By Obed K. Katureebe

The fight against corruption has in the last year taken an unprecedented trend. Never in the history of the NRM government had there ever been a concerted hunt for the corrupt. Critics of the government’s inaction against corruption have furtively fallen silent

There was a time when all radios, TVs and newspapers were choking on anti-corruption rhetoric, rightly so because the unfettered pilfering was skyrocketing and threatening to destroy the NRMs legacy at a time when the leadership was consolidating its achievements. The vice was eating into each and every pillar of governance and security.

The previous criticism was largely orchestrated into blame. Blame that was, and I believe is still, laid on the President’s shoulders. All weaknesses of the existing anti-corruption machinery (from lack of witnesses, to lack of resources, to corrupt anti-corruption institutions, lack of evidence, to a high standard of legal proof), blended and branded lack of political will.

So instead of looking at the individual/internal weaknesses of the anti-corruption bodies, everyone looked to the President.

The President had to act, and act fast. He formed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema.

According to the President, the unit was formed to coordinate the anti-corruption activities with law enforcement agencies by acting as his eyes and ears in the fight. Most people thought this was simply another futile effort. Again, the usual critics were quick to brand it another political gimmick.

Well, so far so good. The formation of this unit has turned out to be a stellar anti-corruption tool. It has sent the corrupt scampering for cover. It has torn through the steel veils of the hitherto untouchables, and has given the President unprecedented authority and credence to talk about ending corruption.

Advertisement

But most importantly, victims (often the poor) of corruption now know that they can report and something can be done.

No institution or person is beyond reach, for it is the President’s arm touching you through Col Nakalema’s coordination.

The question is, if indeed this unit is doing wonders as we are all seeing, then, is it sustainable? Can they maintain the oomph?

Recently, there was an attempt to use the courts of law to ‘pull the rug’ under the unit so that it can wither and die. The unit’s legal powers on which they operate was questioned.

Thankfully, the judge in the matter, His Lordship Musa Sekaana, was equal to the task and did not grant the relief pleaded for. Notwithstanding that all complaints of criminal nature received by the unit are handled by police.

If we agree that corruption is the only dent in President Museveni’s NRM legacy and further agree that Nakalema’s unit has proved in a very short time that it can turn around the corruption tide, then we should also agree that disabling this unit by either legal or illegal means is a direct attack on the government.

All present and future threats that could give a lifeline to corruption should be identified and neutralised for the sake of our country and our way of life.