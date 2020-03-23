Energy PPAs were necessary to rid Uganda of power shortage

By Daudi Migereko

Lately, there has been concern about the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) which were signed when Uganda was experiencing severe and economically debilitating load shedding.

It has been asserted by some officials that government signed bad PPAs. I wish to clarify on the matter and put the record straight, having been one of the critical stakeholders during the PPAs’ negotiations.

President Museveni had given us a clear strategic policy direction.

“Never again should Uganda be short of electricity supply to meet demand; the country should always be ahead of demand,” the President said.

This strategic policy direction would never have been realised without the appropriate incentive policy instructions/ instruments like Take or Pay, Feed- In-Tariff and The Energy Fund.

It has been argued that government spends a considerable amount of money on electricity Ugandans actually do not consume due to contractual clauses that require to pay the energy sellers even for unconsumed energy. In order to understand why these “take or pay” clauses are part of those PPAs, it is important to understand the prevailing economic environment that preceded the issuing of these PPAs.

When the NRM government came to power in 1986, the economy had virtually collapsed. The Owen Falls Hydro Power Project (HPP), which had been built in 1954 to generate 150MW, was producing only 60MW in 1986. Key decisions had to be taken in order to revamp the economy.

The Electricity Act 1999 was enacted to allow for private sector investments in the power sub-sector. Equipped with this policy and legal framework, government could attract private sector investments in Uganda’s power sub-sector. Uganda was viewed as an uncompetitive investment destination at that time.

As a country, we take too long to decide, let alone to implement projects which are of critical strategic importance to our economy. Our first attempt to develop the 250 MW Bujagali HPP with the AES Nile IPP, faced this problem.

Although, good democratic discussions and decisions had taken place about the project and a good PPA and tariff secured, this happened rather late.

The country had to suffer load shedding, use of expensive diesel generated power and high tariffs. Fresh arrangements to develop Bujagali HPP along competitive terms were put in place and pursued.

Other solutions to rid the country of power shortage had to be pursued. The first grid connected private sector power plant was the Kakira/ Madhvani co-generation project, which took several years to negotiate. In the early 2000s, it was finally concluded with support from the first phase of the Energy for Rural Transformation (ERT 1).

If government is not in position to assure the investor about the uptake of the generated energy, marketing such urgently needed infrastructure projects becomes incredibly difficult. This was the situation government was in at the time and building the power plants on its own was not an option due to budgetary constraints. Therefore, the risk for the investor associated with low demand had to be shared with government, hence the necessity of the “take or pay” provisions in the PPAs of that time.

Another reason for applying the “take or pay” provisions was the time pressure the government was under at the beginning of this century. As the demand for power outstripped supply, the consequence was the heavy load shedding Uganda experienced between 2000 and 2012. To react quickly and to permit faster development of small HPPs, a team of well trained and experienced professionals was given the task of producing standardised PPAs.

This, put together with the strategic decision to establish The Energy Fund, made it easy for the government of Uganda to fully participate in the development and construction of both Isimba and Karuma HPs, at reduced resultant tariff.

Because of climate change, which has led to drought and drying up of water sources leading to a fall in hydro power generation, it has always been prudent to have an energy power supply mix that provides for a fall back arrangement, should the country be faced with drought or any unforeseen developments . It is under this arrangement that Arua is currently being supplied with power.

Solar power, which is considered to be clean energy and environmentally friendly, is steadily emerging in the power supply mix arrangement in many sub-Saharan African countries. This has been made possible due to improved technology, albeit at reduced cost per unit. A few PPAs were signed with IPPs.

It has been argued that the PPA clauses are costly to the Ugandan taxpayers because a substantial amount of power generated is not consumed due to low demand and limited access to electricity.

These challenges will not be solved by rewriting existing PPAs, per se. Similarly, increasing market entry barriers for private sector investments is not the solution.

I, therefore, wish to argue that the aforementioned policies put in place to revamp the energy sector and economy were right policies at that time and have contributed immensely to Uganda’s electricity self-sufficiency. Nevertheless, a review of developments in the sector to capture and cater for new realities is always necessary.