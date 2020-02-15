Police should impound cars with covered number plates

By Paul Galandi

Political campaigns are about to begin in readiness for the 2021 General Elections. Some Ugandans are already taking advantage of the campaigns to break the laws of the land. One of such laws to fall victim is the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

It is an offence under the Traffic and Road Safety Act to drive without identification, defaced or even obscured numbers plates, etc. But even with this law in place, it is common to see cars on the roads without number plates or with both front and hind number plates covered with a campaign poster.

It is disappointing to see such cars pass through traffic police check points without being stopped. Traffic police are mandated under Section 110 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act (1998) to arrest drivers of such vehicles. I wonder whether the police are intimidated given that some of the posters covering the number plates are for the country’s top national leaders.